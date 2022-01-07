In France, car advertisements should have messages that encourage other modes of transport | Mobility

Car makers in France will need to include a message encouraging other modes of transport at the end of advertising pieces. The measure is valid from March and aims to promote alternatives for transportation that are less harmful to the environment.

Companies will be able to choose between three messages: “consider hitchhiking”, “for short trips, choose to walk or ride a bike” or “use public transport for everyday travel”. They will also need to include the hashtag “#SeDéplacerMoinsPolluer” – #TransporteMenosPolluente, in free translation.

The requirement is similar to the warning in alcoholic beverage commercials in Brazil, for example, which are always accompanied by warnings for consumption in moderation.

In France, requirements like this are already imposed for food ads, for example. The regulation demands that companies encourage people to consume more fruits and vegetables.

French demand applies to advertisements in all media, including television, radio, theatres, internet, newspapers and magazines. Automakers that disrespect will have to pay a fine of 50 thousand euros (about R$ 322,000 at the current price).

Transport-related emissions make up 25% of the European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the European Environment Agency.

“Decarbonising transport doesn’t just mean adopting the electric motor. It also means using public transport or cycling when possible,” French Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili wrote on Twitter last week, commenting on the new advertising rules.

