In Germany, people vaccinated with a booster dose are released from quarantine even after contact with an infected person | World

Germany will waive the quarantine requirement for people who received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after contact with a person infected with the virus, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (7).

Those who have not taken the booster dose can be released from quarantine after seven days under the new rules agreed by Scholz and German regional leaders on Friday, the chancellor said.

In addition, children will be able to return to school from quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus after five days, Scholz added at a news conference.

1 of 2 Vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021 — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters Vaccination Center in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021 — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

In Germany, 71.6% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule.

Last year, the country even announced that it would make vaccination mandatory. Since then, however, criticism and doubts have multiplied.

The first parliamentary debate scheduled for next week has been postponed to the end of January, there are few concrete proposals and no draft law to make vaccination mandatory has been written.

Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group does not expect this legislative process to end before the end of March.

Mandatory vaccination is not even mentioned in the draft that serves as the basis for a meeting between the government and the regions to coordinate the fight against the coronavirus and, especially, the emergence of the omicron variant.

2 of 2 Child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Leipzig, Germany, December 10, 2021 — Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters Child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Leipzig, Germany, December 10, 2021 — Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Centralized vaccination record

Another hurdle is the launch of a centralized government vaccination registry, a sensitive issue in a country that remains traumatized by the mass surveillance carried out by the authorities, first during Nazism and then in East Germany.

This issue is a matter of division in the new government coalition – formed by the SPD, environmentalists and the liberal party (FDP). The latter has reservations about mandatory vaccination.

“The protection of health is a precious asset, but the most precious asset of our Constitution is, and will continue to be, freedom,” said Christian Lindner, Minister of Finance, a member of the FDP.

For him, the evolution of the pandemic in recent weeks, which is globally controlled in Germany, where new daily cases reach 55,000, shows that it is necessary to “act with moderation”.

The FDP prefers to wait and see how the epidemic evolves with the omicron variant. “If between February and March the indices show that mandatory vaccination implies a clear increase in freedom of movement for all of us, then we will defend that solution,” said Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, a liberal politician.

“If, instead, vaccination helps for two or three months, but everything goes on as before, it would be an argument against mandatory vaccination,” he added.

Liberal lawmakers announced that they are preparing a counterproposal that would rule out recourse to mandatory requirements. However, starting in March, the vaccine will be mandatory for health professionals.