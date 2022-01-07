In protest, the protagonist of Round 6 says he will not go to the Golden Globes

Event will take place next Sunday, 9th, and will not have red carpet; Lee Jung-jae is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Reproduction/Netflix/11.10.2021 Lee Jung-jae said in a statement that explosion of Covid-19 cases worries him about the Golden Globes



the south korean actor Lee Jung-jae, protagonist of the series Round 6, announced that he will not participate in the Golden Globe, scheduled to take place on Sunday, the 9th. The statement came through the artist’s office, who cites the explosion of cases of Covid-19 and the concern with the Ômicron variant. “He is immensely grateful to have been named Best Actor at the Golden Globes, but has decided not to attend the ceremony,” announced the agency Artist Company to the press vehicles of the South Korea. Jung-jae also declared support for the decision of Netflix, streaming of which the series is a part, not to participate in the event either.

In criticism of the organization of the event, the Netflix took a stand against the ceremony after accusations accusing the commission Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of lack of diversity, bad practices and corruption. Round 6 was Netflix’s biggest ratings hit of 2021 and catapulted the streaming network’s investment in Asian productions. The series competes for 3 Golden Globe categories, including Best Series, as well as Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, with the roles of Lee Jung-jae and Oh Yeong-su, respectively. In addition to the protagonist of the Asian series, Tom Cruise and scarlett johansson announced that they will not be present at the awards.