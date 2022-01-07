In rare clicks, Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto appear together on a New Year’s Eve trip

Four months after it was revealed, the relationship between Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto is getting more serious every day. The actress and the singer spent New Year’s Eve together at the house of the producer and cupid of the two, José Mauricio Machline, in Angra dos Reis.

After a long tour through Europe, opening the concerts of Gilberto Gil, Calcanhotto is back in Brazil and took refuge with Maitê at his friend’s house for a few days. On New Year’s Eve, Maitê and the singer made, together with the New Year’s guests, an offering to Iemanjá, orixá regent of 2022.

Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto together in Angra dos Reis Photo: rep/ instagram

On the night of the turnaround, Calcanhotto performed a pocket show on voice and guitar for those present, including, in addition to Maitê and Machline, actor Guilherme Weber and creative director Giovanni Bianco.

The couple even took a break to visit a restaurant on Ilha dosDesires, also in Angra, and were photographed by a client. Before Christmas, Calcanhoto took the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, to which Maitê celebrated: “Well protected”, she commented in her girlfriend’s Instagram post.