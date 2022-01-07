In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Baby will leave Paula devastated: ‘Follow your life’ | come around

Understand Neném’s football fiasco ⚽
Roni asks Conrado to send Baby to deliver the money at game time
Teak makes a video defaming Baby
✅ Embarrassed by all this confusion, the player decided to try his luck on a team in the interior of São Paulo.
Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) tries to stop Neném (Vladimir Brichta)’s trip in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
Paula learned of Neném’s decision, and it is clear that the powerful one would not let her lover escape like that, right? 😅
Proving once again that she is a woman of attitude, the businesswoman threw her car in front of the bus that Neném was on, and asked the groom to come back.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will ask Neném (Vladimir Brichta) to come home in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
But all this boldness may have been in vain, because the ace seems determined to leave everything behind. Wow…
“I’m going to turn a weight on your side. And you’ll end up hating me. Go on with your life, and I’ll follow mine”, will say the ace, leaving Paula devastated.
Is this the end of Paula and Neném? 💔😭
07 Jan
Friday
Paula can’t convince Baby to return home. Joana expels Guilherme from the surgical center. Flávia encourages Paula not to give up on Neném. Guilherme sees Death and decides to operate on his father. Celina takes the photo of Rose from Daniel’s belongings. Ingrid talks to Bianca. Paula decides to talk to América’s board and makes a proposal to the team. Murilo returns Neném’s medal and Bianca helps Ingrid get closer to the musician. Paula demands that Trombada return Osvaldo’s car. Guilherme hugs Joana after the surgery and Celina notices Rose’s discomfort. Paula and Osvaldo intercept Neném’s bus with a helicopter.
