Industrial production retreats for the sixth month in a row – News

Brazilian industrial production fell by 0.2% from October to November 2021, according to data released this Thursday (6) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). As a result, the sector suffered the sixth consecutive month of losses, a period in which activity accumulates a fall of 4%.

Despite accumulating, in the 11 months of 2021, an increase of 4.7% in relation to the same period of the previous year, the industry continues increasingly far from the pre-pandemic level, according to data from the PIM (Monthly Industrial Survey).

For André Macedo, the manager responsible for the research, the industry still faces many difficulties to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic, currently being 4.3% below the level of production it was in February 2020.

“When we look at the previous year, the results throughout 2021 are almost always positive, as the basis for comparison is low, since at the beginning of the pandemic the industry stopped its activities, with the year 2020 closing with a setback of 4.5%. However, analyzing month by month, we observe that, of the 11 pieces of information from 2021, nine were negative”, he says.

Macedo recalls that the sector is still suffering from the effects of the global pandemic, which caused a shortage of some inputs and increased the cost of production. “The industry suffers from rising interest rates and falling demand, impacted by high inflation and precarious employment conditions, since with a lower income, the worker consumes less”, says the researcher.

Segments

Among activities, the most important negative influences came from rubber and plastic products (-4.8%), which lost all the accumulated growth (3.5%) in September and October, and metallurgy (- 3%), which marked the third consecutive fall.

Other contributions to the negative result came from metal products (-2.7%), beverages (-2.2%), coke, petroleum products and biofuels (-0.6%), perfumery, soaps , cleaning and personal care products (-4.5%) and miscellaneous products (-4.5%).

On the other hand, among the 13 activities that showed growth in production, the main impacts in November 2021 were food products (6.8%), mining and quarrying (5%) and automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (2.9% ).

According to the data, the food sector and extractive industries started to grow again after two consecutive months of fall in production, in which they accumulated losses of 7.3% and 10.2%, respectively.