Influencer dances on TikTok alongside hospitalized mother: “Last video together”

One influencer used social media to gain engagement. Stephanie Mecco appears dancing alongside her hospitalized mother, who died the day after TikTok was recorded. In Instagram stories, the young woman posted a print of the competitor’s platform account. She was grateful for the repercussions.

“Thanks mom, our last video together is getting almost 7 million views, more than 600,000 likes. This was without a doubt his gift to fulfill our dream”, wrote Stephanie.

After that, she began to be criticized on social media and decided to record a video to explain herself. “Last time I go public with any explanation. I recorded this video on the 30th, the last day I saw my mother alive! I never imagined she would pass away the next day. She was conscious, we put the music she loved to play, we played with her, we talked and even though she didn’t speak, she responded”, she commented.

“He squeezed our hand, even when his eyes were closed they would tear up, he shook his head. We recorded the video my brother and I, hoping that one day she would see it and say, ‘I went through this and now I’m fine.’ But unfortunately she died on the 31st, I posted this video as a tribute”, he added.

Influencer continued to justify himself

“I never imagined the repercussions. She was always an optimistic, happy person and always faced problems with a smile. She was my number one fan, she recorded with me, she recorded me, she supported me in everything. I posted the stories as a thank you to the wonderful woman she was and thanks to her teaching and encouragement I was growing. It was our dream for me to grow up on social media. When her video blew up I thought: ‘she did it’. It was what she always wanted. But unfortunately the internet is cruel and the people are horrible!” continued Stephanie Mecco.

“Many understood and are supporting me, the minority is trying to put me down. Gossip sites that have caught a story out of order and are advertising it with the caption ‘Digital influencer celebrates views with the mother’s death’ haven’t seen the previous stories to understand. Stop distilling hatred towards me and my family”, he concluded.

Check out the video:

the mine recorded tiktok with the mother dying pic.twitter.com/qbj7S3jTCb — gibran (@j4m4lnel4s) January 5, 2022

