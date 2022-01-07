Ingrid revolts against her mother and is in the hands of bandits · TV News

Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will be the dog in The More Life, The Better!. The young woman will be mad with her mother, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), for feeling left out, and will decide to run away from home. When leaving home, however, the girl will see that life is not easy and, in addition to facing love dramas, she will be in the crosshairs of Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Tuesday (11) , Tuninha’s protégé (Jussara Freire) will be like a macaw when she thinks that her mother abandoned her because she preferred Flávia (Valentina Herszage). The girl will announce that she’s leaving, but the manager won’t believe her.

Nina Tomsic’s character will fulfill her promise and leave the nest to go to Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra), by whom she will be enchanted. So much so, that the boy will start to feel sick and she will take the opportunity to kiss him.

After some time, the two will be approached by Leco and Neco, Cora’s bandit brothers (Valentina Bandeira), who, for a change, will threaten the young people, without mercy. With their lives at risk, the two will be saved by the miraculous arrival of Paula and Neném (Vladimir Brichta), who will take them far away.

Ingrid’s revolt will be far from over. When she discovers that Murilo’s great love is precisely Flávia, she will explode with hatred and declare war on her new enemy.

The More Life the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the channel will premiere at 7 pm the serial Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. In it, Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado will play doubles who will venture into secret missions.

