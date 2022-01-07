Inside the most expensive house in the world, which will be auctioned for R$ 1.67 billion – 01/05/2022

The house that goes by the name of “The One” (“the only one”, in Portuguese) is about to become the most expensive in the world. The 9,500 square meter property, located in the famous Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles (USA), will be auctioned on January 7th. The mansion will be listed for $295 million, or R$1.67 billion.

If the property is sold, the Concierge auction platform will see the biggest online purchase ever, according to the “Architectural Digest” website. Behind the possible transaction are agents Aaron Kirman, who appears frequently on American TV shows, and Branden and Rayni Williams, of the Williams & Williams group.

Elevated terrain overlooks mountain range, ocean and city Image: Michael Producer/YouTube

Although the value of the house seems exorbitant, it has already been valued at US$ 500 million. Given the first projections, therefore, the mansion is practically on sale.

“The One” was built by Nile Niami for 10 years. Before it was inhabited, the place was placed in receivership by the Los Angeles County Superior Court in an attempt to get creditors to Niami were paid. He accumulates $165 million in debt and loans.

Inside the most expensive in the world

sculpture in the pool Image: Michael Producer/YouTube

Built on an elevated plot of nearly 40,000 square meters, the house has a 360-degree view. From up there, you can see the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel mountain range.

The residence has 20 rooms, the largest of which measures 510 square meters.

The leisure area features a private nightclub, infinity pool, hot tub, two saunas, beauty salon, outdoor jogging track, 40-seat theater, four bowling lanes, tennis court, two-story library , 10,000-bottle cellar, gym and cigar lounge.

The garage can accommodate 30 cars and there are two turntables for displaying vehicles.