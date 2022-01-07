Internet cut in Kazakhstan affects bitcoin – 06/01/2022 – Market

Kazakhstan almost disappeared from the bitcoin mining map this Wednesday (5), after President Kassim-Jomar Tokaiev ordered the country’s internet and cell phones cut, which is convulsing in protests against fuel prices.

The nation is the second largest currency miner in the world, behind only the United States — a position achieved after absorbing part of what was done in China, which in September 2021 declared any activity with cryptocurrencies in its territory to be illegal.

The action disrupted the cryptoactives market.

According to the Cambridge University bitcoin market electricity consumption index, 18% of the global energy used for currency mining was used by Kazakhstan.

Down since Monday (3), the currency fell by 5.21% on Wednesday. It follows a downward trajectory of 0.93% this Thursday, worth just over R$ 248,000.

The ethereum currency, less known than bitcoin but heavily traded among enthusiasts, also suffered from the conflict in Kazakhstan. On Wednesday, the low was 6.51%, and on this Thursday it dropped another 2.7 percentage points.

“No internet, no mining,” he said on his Twitter account Didar Bekbau, co-founder of mining company Xive, which operates in the territory of the former Soviet republic.

According to Axel Blikstad, a partner at BLP Asset’s cryptocurrency manager, the intense volatility that bitcoin has faced in recent days, although partly due to uncertainties about Kazakhstan, is even more due, in the view of BLP Asset’s manager, to signals by the Federal Reserve (the American central bank) on monetary policy for the largest global economy in 2022, which had a strong impact on risky assets in general.

He assesses that, although in the short term the event in Kazakhstan may contribute to bringing some volatility to cryptocurrencies, in a medium and long term perspective, the interruption of operations in the country could end up contributing to the prices of digital assets.

This is because, if the situation lasts any longer in the Asian country, the trend, the specialist points out, is that miners, who have already made a mass migration in recent times after the restrictive measures imposed by China, will return to seeking new ones countries to establish their operations.

“And if some of these miners migrate to the United States, where most of them have already gone after China’s sanctions, it will be great news, as the focus there is more on renewable energy, such as solar,” says Blikstad, adding that, in El Salvador, where bitcoin was officially adopted as the official currency from September 2021, cryptocurrency mining has already started to be done via geothermal energy, obtained through the heat of volcanoes.

​Bitcoin mining is the validation process, through complex mathematical problems, of cryptocurrency transactions. This is done through the blockchain, a kind of file that records currency movements and cannot be changed. To defraud it, it would be necessary to validate all previous blocks of information, which is not feasible.

The interest is in the reward: at the end of this process, new cryptocurrency units are placed on the market and given to the miner. To offset the energy expenditure, this action needs to be carried out by computers with very high capacity, which has generated a race for the installation of mining farms in countries where energy is cheap.

The term mining comes from an analogy with gold, as bitcoin is also finite—21 million coins will be issued in total.

In this dispute, those who have more computing power mine more. The more powerful the machine, the more problems it can solve and the more rewards it generates.

Since the end of last year, when there was a mining boom in the country, the government has been at war with the cryptocurrency entrepreneurs.

According to a Financial Times report, cities in six regions of the country faced blackouts during the winter in the country due to the overload in the energy system caused by mining. At the end of November, demand for energy had already increased 8% since the beginning of the year. After the shutdown of three plants, the local operator said it would ration energy for the mining companies.

According to data from the British newspaper, at least 87,849 mining machines operating in the country in November of last year originated in China.

Citizens’ grievances on the streets of Kazakhstan started with the price of fuel, but the wave of protests got out of control.

On Wednesday, protesters attacked public buildings and protested in Kazakhstan’s main cities, including the largest of them, Almati, and the capital, Nursultan (formerly Astana). The president’s official residence was raided and then vacated.

The country is in a state of emergency, and President Tokayev went on TV to announce that he had requested military assistance from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization. This Thursday morning, the power had already sent parachute troops to quell the uprising.

Police said they had killed dozens of rebels in Almati, and the country’s state television said 13 members of the security forces had died.

(With Reuters)