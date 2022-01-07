Interview: Portuguese journalist explains Carlos Carvalhal’s ‘no’ to Atlético – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction



Second option to be Cuca’s replacement, coach Carlos Carvalhal thanked Atlético for the invitation and, together with his coaching staff, decided to continue in ‘Terrinha’ commanding Braga. Before him, Jorge Jesus, who was recently fired from Benfica and who did an excellent job at Flamengo, in 2019, didn’t hit the hammer with the dome of alvinegro.

This Thursday (6), the Itatiaia heard journalist David Novo, from Record diary, from Portugal, and he explained the reasons why Carvalhal, 56 years old, did not arrive in Brazil to command the current national champion.

“Carlos Carvalhal will not coach Atlético Mineiro. This is the coach’s definitive answer to the Brazilian champion. Together with the technical team, the decision was not to accept this project in Brazil”, he points out.

“There are two reasons. The first is the project being carried out in Braga, which is in the city of Carvalhal. There is a sentimental connection between him and the club. There is a project to value the young people in the main team and he sees that he is not There are also elements of the personal lives of people on the technical committee, which we do not know what they are,” he concludes.

Watch David’s testimony, in full:

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel