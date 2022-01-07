Investor can take advantage of a ‘bargain’ sector in 2022 – Money Times

You real estate funds (FIIs), as well as several other investments in variable income, were heavily penalized in 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic, added to the political noise in the local scene and the increase in the interest rate, caused the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) of the B3 (B3SA3) ended the year with a devaluation of more than 2%.

Despite the expected challenges for 2022, analysts at Interresearch highlight the long-term opportunities that have emerged in the real estate sector, as many shares are cheap.

“We see an investment opportunity in the sector, with a long-term vision, considering the quality of the FIIs and prices exaggeratedly below the equity value”, comments the institution, in a report.

What to expect from each thread?

Logistics real estate funds were an exception in 2021. Driven by the growth of e-commerce in Brazil due to restrictions imposed over the past two years, the assets in the segment showed some resilience in the crisis.

With the increase in demand, the logistics sector needed to improve its operations. New warehouses emerged and demand standards were raised, generating, according to Inter, an increase in the price of quality assets and greater demand for custom-built properties.

Taking advantage of the heated market, real estate funds are developing their portfolios, acquiring new spaces to increase GLA (Gross Leasable Area) and generating new revenues.

REITs linked to shopping malls have great opportunities for recovery, according to Inter. Analysts point out that, before the pandemic, assets traded between 15-30% above their book value, while currently trading at an average of 10% off.

With the relaxation of restrictions and the advance of vaccination, the malls are back in operation, bringing good prospects for recovery.

The pandemic brought new trends in the corporate area. With the spread of the coronavirus, companies began to adopt the home office, which contributed to the increase in vacancy and default in the office segment.

Like shopping malls, offices are back in business after the relaxation of restrictive rules, although the hybrid work model has become a reality for companies.

However, Inter expects a resumption of the high cycle in the corporate market in 2022, given the gradual increase in demand and the rise in standards of demand for quality.

Paper real estate funds attract investors in times of greatest turmoil. Inter emphasizes that paper real estate funds are a good alternative to diversify the portfolio and mitigate the risks of the crisis.

“This sector of REITs invests in fixed income assets, such as Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI), Mortgage Bonds (LH), among others, and that is why this type of fund usually has greater predictability of results”, he explains.

At a time of high interest rates, debts are corrected according to the indexes, which makes the bonds more profitable. The correction is passed on to investors in the form of dividends.

“The average distribution of the class is 11% per year, higher than the average of 9% per year of Ifix, and almost double the average of brick FIIs”, comments Inter.

Funds of funds (FOFs) are heavily hurt by market declines. However, Inter draws attention to the “very discounted levels” of the segment, as the funds are traded on average between 70-80% of the book value.

“Certainly, with an appreciation of the market, the FOFs will be strongly benefited and may return to their pre-pandemic movement”, say the analysts.

Recommendations for 2022

As well as Inter, the Toro Investments argues that many assets are with interesting prices after the successive drops in the market.

“In addition of being great assets in terms of equity, occupation and dividend yield (dividend yield), our analysts estimate that a good part of the FIIs are being traded at a discount on the stock exchange”, says the broker.

Considering the trends of each segment and the perspectives of economic recovery for Brazil, Toro shared some of its recommendations in the sector for 2022. Check it out:

the bottom Bresco Logistics (BRCO11), in addition to having a quality portfolio and experienced management, it takes advantage of the good moment in the logistics sector, making it, according to Toro, a good investment option for the long term.

Classified as high grade, the VBI CRI (CVBI11) is a paper fund with a portfolio of pulverized credit and good rates. In Toro’s assessment, the FII can continue the good distribution of dividends throughout 2022.

Toro assumes that the corporate slab industry will improve in 2022, and therefore has a recommendation in CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11). The fund has made some changes to its portfolio and a possible resumption is prepared. According to the broker, it is already possible to see the commercial part reporting improvements.

The malls’ clear signs of recovery allowed Toro to gain more confidence to nominate an asset in the segment. Among the funds in the category, the broker says that The Brasil Plural Malls (MALL11) is among those who managed to show resilience during the pandemic, “with a regionally diversified portfolio and quality assets”.

RBR Alpha Fund of Funds

Representing the FOF segment, the RBR Alpha Fund of Funds (RBRF11) is an alternative for portfolio diversification. Toro highlights that, by purchasing a single share of the asset, investors are exposed to more than 30 FIIs and financial assets with strategic allocation.

Toro’s analytics team believes the fund will deliver good returns in the coming months.

