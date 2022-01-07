“iPhone 14 Pro” will have flat clipping and Face ID under screen, says leaker – MacMagazine

Rumors about the end of notch on upcoming iPhones (at least as we know them) are increasingly prominent.

In addition to trusted sources such as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and journalist Mark Gurman from Bloombergcorroborate this possibility, the leaker Dylan (@dylandkt) also said he believed that the “iPhones 14 Pro” will abandon the clipping.

To accommodate this change, he stated that the Face ID components/sensors will be under the display — as discussed earlier — but that this will not affect its functionality at all.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Externally, instead of a circular cutout for the camera, the leaker commented on the possibility of a flattened cutout (in the form of a “pill/pill”) at the top of the screen — as in the image that illustrates this post.

THE leaker it has a pretty good reputation, proving to be a reliable source on past leaks. He accurately reported, for example, details about the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the 24″ iMac with the M1 chip, among others.

