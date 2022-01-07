Israel tests 4th dose against Covid amid record cases

(Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – A year after launching the world’s fastest coronavirus immunization program, Israel is once again in the global spotlight as it begins distributing a fourth dose of vaccine amid an increase in the omicron variant.

While the number of serious cases and deaths remains well below last year’s peak, infections have soared to record levels and could once again threaten to overwhelm hospitals if the new daily number of cases hits 50,000, warns Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett .

Many of the newly infected were immunized with two doses.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Cases are rising in Israel as its leaders adopt strategies that confuse the public. And as queues at testing sites grow, officials are also beginning to recognize that they may need to resort to what Bennett so vehemently condemned when he was an opposition lawmaker: another blockade.

The experience of the Israeli pandemic has been studied around the world because of aggressive measures aimed at containing the virus early on, its unsuccessful reopening after the first blockade, and its early application of vaccines and booster doses.

Israel moved ahead this week with a fourth dose for people aged 60 and over, despite concerns about a lack of efficacy data, in an effort to protect the most vulnerable.

Galia Rahav, a member of the expert team advising the government, said Israel should not consider expanding eligibility until it has more data on declining immunity, and warned against other countries releasing a fourth dose too soon. Israel began administering the third dose in August.

“I don’t push for a fourth dose in countries that were vaccinated with the booster two months ago, or even three months ago,” said Rahav, head of the infectious disease unit at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv. “But over 3 months ago, yes.”

With less than 70% of the population fully vaccinated, Israel is no longer among the most vaccinated places in the world, occupying 67th position in the ranking of Bloomberg.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Partly because it has a large population of children who are too young or whose parents don’t want to immunize them, and because membership is lower among Arabs and ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Plans to move forward with a fourth vaccine came into turmoil last month because of the lack of solid data on omicron or the effectiveness of another injection.

Still, after a clinical trial for a fourth dose began and the numbers of infections began to skyrocket, the government went ahead with its plan.

Preliminary data suggest that the fourth dose offers a much higher level of protection against infection and severe morbidity, and a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies about a week later, Bennett said.