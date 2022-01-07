“It is hard. Sad. Difficult”, laments journalist when he is fired from Globo

Professional worked in sports and had over 15 years at the broadcaster

An experienced journalist on Globo’s sports team in Recife, Rodrigo Raposo was fired from the channel’s team. With 15 years of work at the network, he commented the matter on his social networks, last Wednesday, the 5th, when he said he was going through a difficult time.

Throughout his professional career, which was built on TV Globo, Raposo worked as an intern, reporter, presenter, editor and narrator, according to comments in the Twitter publication. He was known among the public, mainly, for his work in the midst of the local ‘Globo Esporte’ and participation in SporTV.

“It is hard. Sad. Difficult. But after 15 years, I leave Globo. I started in 2007 as an intern, I was a reporter, I was a presenter, editor and also a narrator. I have great faith in God! I don’t live without her. I know the future holds good things for me! As soon as it gets cold, I’ll talk more about my departure”, wrote the journalist to his followers.

"It is hard. Sad. Difficult. But after 15 years, I leave Globo. I started in 2007 as an intern, I was a reporter, I was a presenter, editor and also a narrator. I have great faith in God! I don't live without her. I know the future holds good things for me! Once it's cooled off, I'll talk more about my exit. — Rodrigo Raposo (@Rodrigo_Raposo) January 5, 2022

Support from journalists

The departure of Rodrigo Raposo was commented by followers who followed his work and journalists, who showed support for his colleague and supported his next professional steps – although they have not yet been defined.

With professional trajectories crossed with those of Raposo, Tiago Medeiros and André Gallindo, who also worked at the station in Pernambuco and are now part of Rede Globo, in Rio de Janeiro, offered solidarity to their friend.

My brother from the other womb, we (together!) forevermore ❤️ — Tiago Medeiros (@tiagoomedeiros) January 5, 2022

I worked with Raposo, the father and his son, who I became friends with as a co-worker. As big as the talent we know… is the heart. Your road goes on and it will be beautiful, my brother. — André Gallindo #Vaccine💉 (@andregallindo) January 6, 2022

Xico Sá and Bernardo Edler also expressed their support for their colleague, praising his work and wishing him success in the new professional stage of the Pernambuco journalist.

Good luck in new directions, my dear. Competence and talent have never been lacking. Strong hug — xico sá (@xicosa) January 5, 2022