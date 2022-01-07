‘It put people at risk of death,’ says firefighter about coach who organized a trail at Pico dos Marins | Paraíba Valley and Region

An “expedition” led by a coach at Pico dos Marins in Piquete (SP) was the target of criticism after mobilizing the Fire Department in a nine-hour operation to rescue 32 people. The climb to the peak was made in heavy rain and wind, outside the recommended season and without the necessary equipment.

“He was totally irresponsible. Going up with a group of unprepared and unequipped people is putting them at risk of death. This was the worst action we saw at Pico dos Marins”, says Paulo Roberto Reis, fire captain and head of the rescue operation.

Last Wednesday (5), the coach, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, came up with about 60 people, promising “codes that unlock the mind” at the end of the climb. Pico dos Marins is one of the highest in the state of São Paulo, with a complex trail and a history of deaths.

On the social network, Marçal shared videos that show people reporting tiredness, cold and wanting to give up the “expedition” while they were convinced by him that the circumstance “was a chance for growth” and that it was necessary to “overcome their fears”.

Part of the group gave up along the way and only 32 people remained on the climb, but they had to be rescued by Firefighters.

According to the teams, the rescue was triggered around 2:30 am after the group had tents dragged by the wind and people got wet, at risk of hypothermia – at night peaks the temperature is close to 0°C.

The Fire Department claims that the action was a risk for the participants and for the teams. In the rain, the stone was slippery and the fog made visibility difficult.

After the rescue, Marçal claimed on a social network that the firefighters’ intervention was made as a precaution. The corporation disputes.

“The Fire Department does not carry out precautionary work, we are a public agency that responds to emergencies. We received a call for more than 30 people lost, without equipment, in the rain and asking for rescue support at Pico dos Marins. That was what the Firefighter went to meet. And we avoided a tragedy”, said Reis.

Firefighter Pedro Aihara, who has already worked in rescues such as the Brumadinho disaster, in Minas Gerais, also used social media to criticize Marçal. He called the coach a “buck” for his attitude and for omitting that the group was actually rescued by firefighters, not without the help of the teams.

“Talking after the rescue was completed and that a whole team was committed to the operation that called 193 ‘out of concern’ is very easy. I want to see right away that they are in the middle of a tight spot there”, posted Aihara.

THE g1 tried to get in touch with Pablo Marçal, but, until the last update of this article, he didn’t get a return. In a social media broadcast, he played down the episode.

“Some people can’t stand those who are at risk. If you’re not at risk, you’ll hardly reach the top. Our climb up the mountain, we took a lot of risk. And then someone says: ‘But why take a risk?’ he wants to take a risk, he stays at his house watching the stories. I didn’t send anyone up, I went ahead.

Pico dos Marins is a popular tourist spot for mountaineering. The recommendation is that the activity be carried out during the driest periods of the year, between April and August.

Firefighters advise that people do not enter the site without the supervision of a professional guide, because the trail is complex and has a history of lost people and even deaths.

Pico is 2.4 thousand meters high and is the fourth largest in the entire State of São Paulo. To reach the summit, it is necessary to go through a dirt track, where the level of access is considered to be medium to heavy.

The climbing time is long – round trip varies between seven to eight hours, considering the one-hour visiting period at the peak. Going to Pico dos Marins requires good physical conditioning from tourists.

In 2018, a French sportsman who lived in the region died during an attempt to climb. Eric Welterlin, 54, was a mountain jogger and came to the scene with gear and support, but was eventually lost and found dead.

Firefighters warn that intervention actions at Pico are frequent to rescue tourists and that the practice at the site can only be done with the assistance of a guide and communication equipment, heating and necessary food.