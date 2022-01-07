Italian mafia leader arrested in Spain thanks to Google image – International

Google Maps image shows man with Gammino features (right) in front of grocery store (photo: Google Maps)

An Italian mafia leader who had been at large for years was arrested after being spotted on the Google Maps app.

Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was found in Galapagar, about 40 km from Madrid, Spain, where he lived with the name Manuel.

A Google Street View photo showing a man resembling Gammino standing in front of a grocery store was instrumental in tracking down the fugitive, investigators said.

Gammino escaped from his cell in Rome in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison for murder the following year.

He was a member of a Sicilian mob group known as the Stidda and one of Italy’s most wanted gangsters.

Sicilian police suspected that Gammino was in Spain, but it was a photo of a man talking in front of a grocery store that triggered an immediate investigation.

His identity was confirmed when police found a Facebook page for a now-closed restaurant called Cocina de Manu, which was near the establishment seen on Google Maps.

Photos of Gammino in chef’s clothes were posted on the profile and he was identified by a scar on his chin.

The restaurant had Sicilian dishes on the menu.

He was arrested on December 17, but the news was published by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica only this Wednesday (5/1).

After his arrest, he reportedly told police, “How did they find me? I’ve never called my family in 10 years.”

Gammino is being held in Spain and Italian police hope to extradite him by the end of February, said Reuters news agency Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the European country’s anti-mafia police unit.

