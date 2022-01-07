Italian mafia leader arrested in Spain thanks to Google image

Abhishek Pratap

Google Maps image showing Gioacchino Gammino

Credit, Google Maps

Photo caption,

Google Maps image shows man with Gammino features (right) in front of grocery store

An Italian mob leader who had been at large for years was arrested after being spotted on the Google Maps app.

Gioacchino Gammino, 61, was found in Galapagar, about 40 km from Madrid, Spain, where he lived with the name Manuel.

A Google Street View photo showing a man resembling Gammino standing in front of a grocery store was instrumental in tracking down the fugitive, investigators said.

Gammino escaped from his cell in Rome in 2002 and was sentenced to life in prison for murder the following year.

