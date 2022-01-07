Italian mobster fugitive 20 years ago arrested after appearing on Google Maps

Gioacchino Gammino, a former Sicily mafia member and one of the most wanted criminals in the Italian police, was arrested in the Spanish city of Galapagar after 20 years on the run. And it’s the way he was identified that stands out the most: police officers arrived at the criminal after recognizing him in a Google Street View image.

Gammino was first arrested in 1984, and was wanted for various crimes related to the mafia. The mobster was arrested for the second time in Barcelona, ​​in 1998. He was serving life in prison in Rome, when, in 2002, he managed to escape while a film was being filmed in prison.

Even with the efforts of investigation teams over the years, the mobster, who is now 61, managed to hide for two decades. He lived in Galapagar, near Madrid, and was known as Manuel. There, he got married and worked as a chef, in addition to owning a grocery store.

But an image captured by Google Maps, in which Gioacchino appears talking to a second person in front of a store called “El Huerto de Manu”, ended up giving him away.

As people’s faces blur in photos from the platform, a plaque was instrumental in solving Gammino’s whereabouts. His identity was confirmed when police found a Facebook page for a specialty restaurant called Cocina de Manu in Sicilian cuisine recipes, which was close to the establishment seen on Google Maps.

Photos of Gammino in chef’s clothes were posted on the profile, and he was identified by a scar on his chin. In addition, they associated the fact that the restaurant’s menu has a dish called “Cena Siciliana”, in reference to the Italian island.

Gammino was arrested on December 17, 2021, but the details of his capture were only released last Wednesday (5).

“It’s not like we spend our days digging through Google Maps to find fugitives. There were many and long previous investigations that took us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations”, said prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, in an interview with the newspaper The Guardian.

The mobster is in custody in Spain and Italian police are expecting him back in Italy by the end of February.