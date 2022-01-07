Nubank, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange recently and filled the eyes of many investors, with a rise of 15%, ended up losing its breath. Since its debut, the paper has already accumulated a drop of 6% and, according to Itaú BBA, there is still room to fall further. According to data, the brokerage started to cover the shares with a target price of US$ 8, which implies a 20% drop from the close of the last session. In the case of Banco Inter, the situation is a little different. So, check out more below.

Itaú sees Nubank stock plummeting; prefer Inter, highlights

Thus, despite recognizing all the merits of Nubank, with its more than 48 million customers, Itaú BBA highlights that the company may have some difficulty in monetizing its base. In an article published by MoneyTimes, bank analysts claim that “Nubank customers have a distortion of credit exposure towards the lowest income bracket in Brazil”. Even because 56% of them earn up to three minimum wages. This, they say, limits fintech’s per capita monetization.

According to the team, this should likely end up triggering a correction, reducing the bank’s perception of the bank’s profit in the market, and decreasing the value of the shares. Finally, BBA added that, even in the digital banking sector, it prefers Banco Inter’s shares, above all because it has a more attractive valuation and a better credit profile.

Finally, according to the analysis of Itaú BBA, the “favorable winds” are disappearing, while the negative ones are increasing. One of the reasons: high inflation, which brings higher debt service costs and sluggish economic activity. BBA also calculates that by 2026 Nubank will have revenues of R$65 billion and net income of R$26 billion.

Image: Vitor Lando / Shutterstock.com (with editing).