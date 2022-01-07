James Webb: NASA Active Heat Radiator

NASA announced that this Thursday (6), around 10:48 am, it implemented a specialized heat radiator, necessary for the scientific instruments of the Webb Space Telescope to reach and maintain the low temperatures necessary for its operation.

THE Aft Deployable Instrument Radiator (ADIR), is a large, rectangular 1.2-by-2.4-meter panel consisting of high-purity aluminum sub-panels covered by painted honeycomb cells to create an ultra-black surface.

Sequence of operations in the assembly (deployment) of the James Webb Space Telescope. Image: NASA

The ADIR, which mounts on the rear of the telescope, is hinged like a hinged hatch, and is connected to the instruments via flexible straps made of high-purity aluminum foil. The radiator takes heat from the instruments and dumps it into deep space.

ADIR deployment took about 15 minutes. The final series of major Webb deployments is planned to begin this Friday, January 7, with the rotation of the first of the two wings of the primary mirror to its final position. The rotation of the second wing of the primary mirror, the last of the major operations in assembling the telescope, is planned for Saturday, January 8th.

Launched by an Ariane 5 rocket, from the European Arianespace consortium, on December 25, the James Webb is the most expensive project in NASA history, with a total cost estimated at more than R$56 billion.

Seen as a “successor” to Hubble, it is equipped with an array of advanced, and delicate, instruments capable of observing the universe in the infrared light spectrum and will be able to “see” events that happened 13.5 billion years ago. Furthermore, it is able to analyze and characterize the composition of the atmosphere of exoplanets, which is crucial for our search for life outside Earth.

