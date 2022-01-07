James Webb: NASA confirms secondary mirror is armed

The US space agency (NASA) confirmed this Wednesday afternoon (5) that the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is in position. The tripod that supports it was set up at 1:28 pm (GMT), after a procedure that lasted nearly two hours.

When light from the distant universe hits the iconic 18 panels that make up the telescope’s primary mirror (which has not yet been assembled), it will be reflected and hit a much smaller secondary mirror (74 cm in diameter), which will direct it to the instruments from the observatory.

The secondary mirror is supported by three lightweight supports, each over 7 meters long, designed to withstand the spatial environment. Specialized heating systems were used to heat the joints and motors needed for continuous operation.

James Webb Space Telescope commissioning sequence. Image: NASA

“The most sophisticated tripod in the world was set up,” said Lee Feinberg, manager responsible for the telescope’s optical elements at Goddard Space Center. “Webb’s secondary mirror had to be armed in microgravity and extremely low temperatures and ultimately had to function error-free for the first time. It also had to unfold, position and lock into place with a tolerance of about one and a half millimeters, and it must remain extremely stable while the telescope points to different places in the sky – and that’s all for a secondary mirror with a structure of stand over 7 meters in length”.

Launched on December 25th, the James Webb Space Telescope is undergoing a lengthy process of assembly and testing, known as “commissioning”. If everything goes as expected, the expectation is that scientific observations will only start in June, six months after launch.

