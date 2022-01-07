JBL Launches Pulse 5 and Boombox 3 at CES 2022; PartyBox Encore has 100 Watts | dogs

JBL unveiled the new Boombox, PartyBox and Pulse speakers at the CES 2022 electronics fair, which takes place in Las Vegas. The products stand out for their wireless connection and rechargeable battery, which make them practical to be used outdoors. The manufacturer did not disclose details about the price and launch date of the speakers in Brazil.

The announcement includes the Pulse 5, a 360-degree sound model that promises to make playback more immersive, and LED lights, which can be synchronized to the beat of the music. Another highlight is the new version of Boombox 3, with a three-way speaker design and 24-hour battery life. PartyBox Encore is the model that promises good sound with a compact look.

1 of 4 JBL announces new speakers at CES 2022 — Photo: Publicity/JBL JBL announces new speakers at CES 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/JBL

JBL Pulse 5: portable, color and omnidirectional sound

The new JBL Pulse 5 is a compact model that promises to liven up the environment with sound in all directions. The device features a woofer for low- and mid-frequency sounds, a tweeter that promises purer reproductions, and a larger passive radiator for deeper bass. JBL did not provide details on the speaker’s output power.

The speaker has a cylindrical shape with a visual reminiscent of the previous generation, and a set of colored LED lights that can be configured by the user. Bluetooth connection allows you to connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker. The battery promises autonomy of up to 12 hours of music on a single charge. The model also features protection under IP67 against water and dust, making the Pulse 5 an option for beach and pool use.

The JBL Boombox 3 was announced as a model that could be used for a variety of leisure times, from backyard barbecues and beach parties to long trips. The three-way sound from the speaker is made up of a subwoofer, two midrange drivers and two tweeters, with the promise of boosted, deep bass. According to JBL, the battery has a 24-hour sound autonomy.

The look of Boombox 3 remains similar to previous generations, but the new speaker features a more robust design. The metal handle promises to be strong and features an orange silicone grip. The speaker is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, which guarantees protection in most weather conditions, according to the manufacturer.

The PartyBox Encore is JBL’s new portable party model that features 100 Watts of power and an integrated light array that syncs to the music. The speaker was announced in two versions, and the main difference between the devices is the battery life. The speaker in its original version has a autonomy of ten hours of music, while the Essential model has a charge of six hours.

The speaker is a compact cube-shaped design with a carrying handle on top. The model specifications point to Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity. Another highlight of the original version is the presence of two wireless microphones, which can turn the party into a lively karaoke. The speaker is also IPX4-certified for splash-resistance and color LED lights.