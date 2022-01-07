JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3): Joe Biden’s plan impacts to be limited, analysts say

After American President Joe Biden was uncomfortable with the profits and dividends of meatpackers operating in the United States and announced a plan last Tuesday (4) to reduce the power of these companies – which, according to him, would have taken advantage of the lack of competition to raise prices in the country -, analysts and managers addressed the issue.

With this news, last Monday (3), JBS shares closed down 4.22%, while Marfrig shares retreated 3.62%. The two companies are players operating in the United States, with sales in the country representing about 75% of the revenue of both.

By the way, the result of companies in the world’s largest economy boosted shares in 2021, with gains of more than 70% for assets.

Thus, the announcement raised fears for investors in company papers, but the signs are that, for now, there is no great reason to worry.

Concentration in the American protein market is not new

The two companies, added to Cargill and Tyson, are responsible for about 85% of the total volume of meat sold in the US – something, however, that is not that new, according to Morgan Stanley.

“Of course, the high level of concentration in the US helped the main players to review prices in recent years. But the consolidation of the meat industry in the country is not so new. In fact, it has been seen for over a decade”, commented Morgan analysts Ricardo Alves and Victor Tanaka.

The two analysts also point out that the recent rise in meat prices was due to other problems. “Although the demand for beef has been very strong with the return of eating away from home and with consumption in China and the United States very heated, the supply side is still highly restricted, as cattle from Brazil and Australia is falling,” they explained.

In addition, according to Alves and Tanaka, the fact that Argentina, another important world producer, has restricted exports also weighs heavily. Also important was the fact that, in Biden’s US, meatpackers are facing problems with the lack of labor, something that should not be resolved in the short and medium term.

Analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca, from XP, are going down the same path, despite pointing out another factor that would be the main reason for the price rise, this one more on the demand side. “The main reason for demand to remain resilient despite higher prices was government aid distributed during the pandemic, not a distortion in pricing power in our opinion,” they commented.

Thus, Morgan Stanley questions whether Biden’s plan, which foresees the injection of US$ 375 million to finance the development of smaller plants and to seek to insert new ones players in the market, it will be really effective. “Considering that not even existing factories are being able to operate at full capacity and finding labor is a critical issue for the industry today, it’s hard to believe that smaller players, with limited scale, would be able to solve the problem,” they commented. .

For Alves and Tanaka, there is also the fact that the amount announced by the Biden government is still small. “A similar amount could add only about 1,500 heads a day, or 1% of the total”

Finally, Morgan Stanley highlights that, in the announcement by the American government, there was no sign that there will be price controls, which allays fears about the operation of the Brazilian companies JBS and Marfrig. “Political noise is always a source of concern for anyone following the protein market, but at first glance, the plan doesn’t seem to have major long-term implications for companies,” analysts said.

Morgan analysts have a recommendation overweight (exposure above the market average) for JBSS3 assets, with a target price of R$54, or potential for an appreciation of 49.3% compared to the previous day’s closing.

XP believes that the margins of meatpackers in the US will fall soon, but not at the initiative of the president of the country. “The contraction in margins is likely due to the increase in cattle, higher labor costs, labor shortages – probably the main problem in the short term – and pressure on grain prices,” they concluded.

Even so, the broker kept its buy recommendation for JBS ON shares, with a target price of R$51.80, against R$36.10.

JBS investigation on investors’ radar

In addition to the announcement by the Biden government, another issue, more specific about JBS, entered investors’ radar. US and European parliamentarians called last Wednesday (5) for the opening of an investigation against JBS (JBSS3), due to its commercial practices. At first, the impacts do not directly affect the company’s revenues, but can cause damage to the brand.

“The news is negative for JBS (JBSS3), as it contributes to undermining the company’s image abroad, although it still does not constitute any concrete measure that would harm the company’s results”, commented Ativa Investimentos in its morning call.

