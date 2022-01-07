Jesus, Carvalhal or Berizzo: Atlético sets targets and new coach should leave the trio – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction











On the night of Thursday (7), Atlético issued an official statement about the search for a new coach, which has been keeping the fans awake, mainly due to the delay in making official Cuca’s replacement. However, Itatiaia was given an important consideration as to who the priorities would be at this time; and there are three.

As the report brought during the week, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus is not ruled out and the 10-day deadline that would have been asked by him to Galo coincides with the deadline estimated by alvinegro to announce the name of the new coach.

However, it weighs against the former Flamengo and Benfica coach the fact that he does not give up several professionals from his technical committee; this collides with Atlético’s desire not to give up its fixed commission.

Another name is Carlos Carvalhal, coach of Braga. Although the Portuguese press is supporting the 56-year-old commander’s permanence at the club, people from alvinegro claim that he is still on the agenda. To get him out of Portugal, Galo would have to pay a fine, between 2 and 2.5 million Euros.

The third name, brought exclusively by Itatiaia, is that of Eduardo Berizzo, former commander of the Paraguayan national team, and who is currently without a club. The Argentine coached clubs in La Liga (Spain) and is known as “a disciple of Bielsa”.

According to the poll, the expectation of the Atletico leadership is that the new coach will leave these three options.

