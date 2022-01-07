JF has five suspected cases of flurone, Covid-19 and Influenza concurrent infection

Amid uncertainties related to the presence of the omicron variant in Juiz de Fora and other cities in the region, and while the city is investigating five suspected cases of flurona (simultaneous infection of Covid-19 and Influenza) in the city, the epidemiological bulletin of City hall registered, this Wednesday (5), 139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. Considering the last two weeks, the moving average reached the level of 19.43, which represents an increase of 867.86% compared to the previous period. This data, however, may be impacted by an accumulation of cases that had not yet been accounted for, according to the City Hall.

The PJF states that “due to the instability of the system over the past few days, many confirmed cases of Covid-1-9 were registered on January 5th.” Even with this increase, there was no change in the number of deaths, accounting for one death in the last 24 hours.

According to information provided by the Health Department, the SUS ICU is 77.91% occupied; the Covid SUS ICU 60%; the private ICU with 78.47%; and the Covid-SUS ward 39.51%. In total, there is a general occupation of the ICU of 78.18%. This data already considers the 35 beds in operation, since 16 were demobilized in the last week.

Five suspected cases of flurone

After the bulletin was released, the Department of Health’s Epidemiological Surveillance reported that it was investigating five possible cases of “flurone”, as the double infection by Covid-19 and Influenza is called, after receiving notifications from a private laboratory. The next acts of laboratory investigation will be determined by the Secretary of State for Health, according to a note sent to the press.

The Tribuna contacted the City of Juiz de Fora for an assessment of the scenario of an increase in cases and a position on new measures to be adopted in the fight against the pandemic, but it has not yet received any answers.