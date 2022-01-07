John Textor arrives in Rio this Friday to resolve details of the purchase of SAF from Botafogo

John Textor is on his way to Rio de Janeiro. The person responsible for purchasing 90% of the SAF from the Botafogo will arrive in Brazil this Friday to sign a binding contract with the club-company project of the General Severiano club. The information was given by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by THROW!.

The businessman, who so far spoke with people from Botafogo only through video calls, wants to resolve the last disputes of the agreement in person. Everything being ok, he will sign a binding agreement to buy 90% of the SAF from Glorioso, with the intention of buying the club’s football department.

One of the issues that Textor wants to resolve personally concerns the Espaço Lonier, a place destined to be the club’s future CT. One of the concepts most taken seriously by the manager is the development of young players, and he wants to check the structure and know the contracts for everything.

If signed, the binding contract for the purchase of SAF will give 60 days to complete the “transition” and Textor assumes football in Botafogo. Before, the Alvinegro Council needs to approve the project’s continuity – it will do so next week: one day the Deliberative, the other the owner partners.