John Textor arrives in Rio this Friday to set details on the purchase of Botafogo | firefight

American businessman John Textor will arrive this Friday in Rio de Janeiro for the last rounds of negotiations with Botafogo. The investor is very close to becoming the owner of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol created by the club.

After a few days of negotiations via videoconference, Textor decided to travel to Brazil to settle the last details. Upon agreement between the two parties, the American will sign the binding offer to buy the club’s football.

John Textor should become the owner of football in Botafogo — Photo: Publicity/John Textor

The document must give a 60-day deadline for signing the definitive contract. Before that, the club must approve the arrangement at the meeting of the Deliberative Council (on the next 13th) and at the General Meeting (on the 14th).

Negotiations have been long. One of the doubts concerns what will happen to the training center at Espaço Lonier, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, which is being built with the support of the brothers João and Walter Moreira Salles. In several interviews, Textor – who owns a football academy in Miami – has already shown special appreciation for the development of young athletes.

What is known and what needs to be defined about the sale of Botafogo

– I’ve been to Crystal Palace base CT more than 12 times and I’ve been to main team CT only twice. And they are side by side – Textor told the podcast “The Athletic Football” in November.

At the end of December 2021, Textor had signed a non-binding offer, a sort of first step in the negotiations for Botafogo’s football to become SAF. Since then, lawyers and executives have focused on the next step – the binding offer.

American John Textor is a businessman with media-related businesses. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company that worked on several films. He bought his stake in Crystal Palace in August 2021 for €103 million. He is negotiating to acquire Belgian second division RWD Molenbeek and has unsuccessfully tried to buy 25% of Benfica.

The entrepreneur began his career as a programmer. After Digital Domain, he founded and was CEO of fuboTV, a US-based streaming company focused on sports distribution and general entertainment. The fuboTV’s IPO (stock listing) on ​​the New York Stock Exchange generated a valuation of US$8 billion (approximately R$45 billion) in October 2020.

Forbes magazine ranked Textor in 2016 as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”. He is known for championing the marriage of media and technology. According to the businessman, one of his main objectives is to diversify income at the clubs.