Jojo Todynho’s fiancé shares the couple’s unpublished record and declares to the singer: ‘Best gift’

The relationship between Jojo Todynho and her fiance, Army officer Lucas Souza, is going very well, thank you. But, it seems, the singer has preferred to be more discreet about the romance: she hasn’t shared records of the two on her social networks lately. Lucas, however, published an unpublished image of the couple, in which both appear together.

For the beloved, the young man, who lives in Curitiba, in the south of the country, declared himself: “The best gift of 2021”. Jojo then replies, “I love you.”

Despite having only posted recently, the registration of the two was made at the New Year’s Eve party at Jojo Todynho’s house, in Rio. The boy came to meet his beloved to spend the upset. In Rio, in addition to the artist’s company, he enjoyed the beach, where he even practiced sports.

Last month, Jojo was surprised by her then-boyfriend, who asked her to marry him. They have been together for about five months. “I never imagined that this would happen in my life,” she said at the time.

Jojo poses next to her fiance, Lucas Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Jojo and Lucas Photo: Reproduction – Instagram