Journalist nails Pochettino’s departure and says who will take over PSG from Neymar and Messi

Without a club since leaving Real Madrid, Zidane could replace Pochettino at PSG

the future of Mauricio Pochettino seems sealed. criticized in PSG since the beginning of the current season, the Argentine commander seems to have an expiration date in command of the starred team.

According Daniel Riolo, radio journalist RMC, the club has already made its decision and will change coach at the end of the season, whatever happens, with Zinedine Zidane being the successor.

The shadow of the French coach has been around the Parque dos Príncipes for a few months and, according to the journalist, your name is already right at the club from 2022/23, even if the club manages to conquer the dreamed of Champions League.

A departure from Mbappé at the end of the season would also not make Zizou back out of the deal. With two passages through the Real Madrid, the coach would lead his second club in his career.

Pochettino, in turn, will have the way open for a return to the Premier League. old dream of Manchester United, the former commander of the tottenham came to talk to the team after Solskjaer’s departure.