Justina stops Zayla from ending villain

In In the Emperor’s Times, Justina (Cinnara Leal) will help Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) take another step towards redemption. Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) will manage to save the two from the prostitution scheme set up by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra), but will end up giving up on killing one of the kidnappers at the last minute, upon hearing her rival’s plea: “Don’t mess up your hands”.

In the scenes that will be shown on January 6th in In the Emperor’s Times, the former villain in the plot will have a plan to escape the wagon where she and other women were forcibly placed. Justina will doubt the idea, but she won’t have another option: it’s the only way to prevent them from taking a ship directly to the Paraguayan War and becoming “soldiers’ fun”, as Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will say.

Seductively, Zayla will call one of the men to take a bath in a nearby river. Intoxicated, he will not hesitate to untie the girl and take her away. Right away, Tonico’s ex-lover (Alexandre Nero) will take off a piece of clothing and pretend to cool off in the icy waters – while actually hiding a stone in her hands. “How hot… The water is cool. Come!”, he will affirm.

Expecting to receive kisses, the man will receive a stone and fall passed out on the ground. With the bandit’s fishmonger, Zayla will return to the cart at just the right moment to save Justina in in the times of the emperor. “Lift your hands and don’t try anything,” the seamstress will say, pressing the tip of the knife into the man’s back.

Pilar’s former enemy (Gabriela Medvedovski) will also get her hands on the revolver of Borges’ other contractor. Enraged, she will tie the two men to a tree. “Who is your boss?” he will demand to know. The criminal will just spit in the girl’s face, arousing her anger.

Zayla will even cock the gun and aim at the opponent, but Justina will approach screaming in In the Times of the Emperor. “No, Zayla, don’t get your hands dirty. Let’s go,” he will beg. “You are right. Let’s go home,” Samuel’s ex-fiancée will agree.

In the escape, the seamstress will have another heroic act when she discovers that other kidnapped women were enslaved. THE

Shocked, even Justina will be forced to admit: “Guebo would be very proud of you now.” The warrior’s childhood friend will accept the praise in In Emperor Times: “I’m also proud of myself, like I’ve never been.”