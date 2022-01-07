Kidney Stone Cases Rise 30% in Summer: Here’s How to Avoid | health

When the hottest season of the year arrives, cases of kidney stones, the famous and extremely painful kidney stones, increase by about 30%, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU). This is a problem caused by a combination of factors, ranging from genetic predisposition to poor hydration, including a diet rich in sodium, sugar and animal protein. However, during the summer, excessive sweating associated with inadequate water replacement can favor the formation of these stones.. That’s why athletes and people who exercise regularly need to pay extra attention to hydration in the summer. After all, this practice contributes to increased transpiration, requiring a greater supply of water and even electrolytes.

Kidney stones are small crystals formed by minerals and acid salts that come together in the concentration of urine. In the form of sand or small stones, they cause a lot of pain and inflammation when moving through the urinary tract. As no one wants to be away from training because of the severe pain caused by kidney stones, which in some cases can even cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting and require surgery, when not expelled naturally by urine, we spoke with urologist Eduardo Leze. Doctor in Pathophysiology and Surgical Sciences from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), he explains the main measures to avoid this problem.

genetic predisposition . Some people may inherit this facility for the formation of kidney stones from the father or mother;

. Some people may inherit this facility for the formation of kidney stones from the father or mother; Inadequate hydration ;

; Diet rich in sugar, sodium and animal protein, especially red meat . Therefore, it is necessary to avoid industrialized and ultra-processed foods, which have a lot of sodium and sugar in their composition;

. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid industrialized and ultra-processed foods, which have a lot of sodium and sugar in their composition; Soft drinks . This is admittedly a powerful kidney stone trainer;

. This is admittedly a powerful kidney stone trainer; Intake of sweetened beverages. Ready-made teas, for example, can contain the equivalent of about four to five sachets of sugar, which is a very high amount. This ingredient makes the urine more saturated, contributing to the formation of stones. Therefore, in addition to soft drinks, boxed juices and ready-to-eat teas, drinks prepared at home, but loaded with sugar, also favor the appearance of calculi.

Pain in the lower back or even in the abdomen , depending on the location of the stone. This discomfort, which can be very strong and painful, appears when the calculus stops the flow of urine. But some people may experience only mild discomfort, which also draws attention and demands that you see a doctor when you notice this sign;

, depending on the location of the stone. This discomfort, which can be very strong and painful, appears when the calculus stops the flow of urine. But some people may experience only mild discomfort, which also draws attention and demands that you see a doctor when you notice this sign; Nausea, diarrhea and vomiting they can also be experienced by some people;

they can also be experienced by some people; In more severe cases, fever, which indicates an infection, and loss of kidney function.

Increased fluid intake;

Medicines: use of analgesics, diuretics, anti-inflammatory drugs and medicines for nausea, when necessary;

In cases where the stone is not expelled naturally, surgery, usually with a laser.

Prevention – How To Avoid Kidney Stones

Water . This is the best option to prevent kidney stones and quench your thirst;

. This is the best option to prevent kidney stones and quench your thirst; Natural citrus fruit juices. Lemon, orange and passion fruit are excellent options. Just don’t oversweet the drink to lose the benefit of citrate in preventing kidney stones. For those who are not very familiar with the bitter taste, it is worth starting with a combination of sparkling water, ice and a few drops of lemon.

Soft drinks, carton juices and ready-made teas . Changing water for these options, which promise to hydrate, give a refreshment on the hottest days of summer and quench your thirst, can actually favor the formation of kidney stones;

. Changing water for these options, which promise to hydrate, give a refreshment on the hottest days of summer and quench your thirst, can actually favor the formation of kidney stones; Industrialized and ultra-processed foods , which are rich in sugar and sodium, not counting additives and preservatives. Therefore, in addition to ready-to-eat drinks, also avoid snacks, biscuits and sausages, for example;

, which are rich in sugar and sodium, not counting additives and preservatives. Therefore, in addition to ready-to-eat drinks, also avoid snacks, biscuits and sausages, for example; Excess animal protein , especially red meat;

, especially red meat; Teas popularly called stonebreakers. There is no scientific proof that these homemade recipes are effective or that they will avoid surgery, when the individual’s condition demands this procedure.

The urologist comments that excessive sweating without adequate fluid consumption to replace this loss explains the increase in cases of kidney stones in summer. Therefore, during days of high temperatures it is necessary to reinforce hydration. But it’s no use betting on sweetened and sodium-rich drinks, such as sodas, juices and ready-made teas. The doctor recommends using very simple options: water, always; and natural citrus fruit juices, which help prevent kidney stones from forming.

– Drink water, but also consume citrus fruits. They contain citrate, which helps protect against kidney stones. Passion fruit has a very high concentration of citrate. Lemon and orange are also great options. Instead of the soda, drink a juice of these fruits – suggests Leze, warning, however, that one should not abuse sugar in order not to run the risk of losing the benefit of citrus fruit. – Too much sugar makes the urine more saturated, which increases the chance of these stones forming, as the crystals clump together more easily. Soda, in general, is a powerful calculus maker, but any sweetened beverage has this effect. Also pay attention to the sweetener, which also increases urine saturation.

With regard to the ideal measure of water per person, there are two classic recommendations:

Two to three liters daily, which is a consolidated parameter; Or calculate according to the individual’s weight, with 35 to 40 ml of water per kilogram of body weight daily.

But it is necessary to take into account the lifestyle of each one. After all, athletes and people who sweat a lot may demand a greater supply of fluids. Faced with so many recommendations, the urologist has a simple tip to find out if the fluid replacement is adequate or less than necessary.

– The best reference is to observe the color of the urine. If it’s light yellow, almost transparent, perfect. But if it’s darker, you need to be careful with hydration – suggests the doctor.

Eduardo Leze comments that, although some individuals have an ability to form kidney stones inherited from their parents, this does not mean that they will necessarily develop this condition. When they make an adequate fluid replacement and avoid foods rich in sodium and sugar, such as sausages and industrialized beverages, in addition to the excess of red meat, they can avoid this probability. On the other hand, people who abuse these options and drink little water, when they don’t go overboard with sodas, juices and ready-made teas, even if they don’t have a predisposition to kidney stones, can experience this problem. Therefore, care with the diet is essential for any individual who wants to avoid this problem.

– The formation of these stones is the result of a sum of factors. The person who is predisposed but takes proper care will have this risk minimized, while someone with a minimal predisposition has a low water intake and abuses of sugary drinks, sodium and meat, also increases the chances of having kidney stones. Although there is no genetic factor increasing the predisposition to form stone, if you drink one or two liters of soda, for example, the person increases this risk – exemplifies the urologist.

Heat, sun, exercise and hydration

For those who train outdoors or in the gym, expect sweating to increase when doing summer activities. Urologist and doctor in Pathophysiology and Surgical Sciences, Leze warns that care with hydration, in this case, must be redoubled, as excessive sweating increases the chance of formation of calculi.

– During exercise, blood flow in the kidneys decreases 70% because it is directed to other parts of the body. This is a natural defense to reduce the loss of fluid through urine, because the person is already losing through sweating.. This mechanism makes you urinate less during the activity. If there was this loss through urine and perspiration, dehydration would be certain. Exercise also produces antidiuretic hormone. But it is necessary to hydrate to replace this loss, including not to saturate the urine and increase the chances of forming stones. – says Leze.

In these cases, you need to follow the same general recommendations. Care starts with observing the color of the urine, to find out if everything is ok with the ingestion of liquids; and consumption of water and natural citrus fruit juices, unsweetened or low in sugar, as well as avoiding ready-to-eat beverages and excess sodium and meat in the diet.

In general, according to the doctor, just drink fluids before and after the activity. However, those who are adept at modalities such as running, marathons and cycling must hydrate themselves during training and competitions, taking care not to overdose and cause a picture of hyponatremia, when there is an increase in the concentration of sodium in the blood in relation to the amount of water in the body. In addition, as athletes and practitioners of more strenuous exercise can experience a greater loss of potassium and magnesium, for example, Eduardo Leze reminds them that they must replace electrolytes.

– Try to be hydrated before exercising, taking care not to drink too much fluid immediately before you feel full and interfere with the sport. And do a fluid replacement later. If the activity is too strenuous, an electrolyte replacement is needed. Coconut water is a great option. It replenishes electrolytes and energy and is still natural. In particular, I try to suggest what nature has formulated very well over the years. Not to mention that if the person exercised on the beach, they can drink coconut water to hydrate themselves and enjoy the look – concludes the urologist.

