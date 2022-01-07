Klebber Toledo posts romantic hits with Camila Queiroz and declares: ”I love you”

Actor Klebber Toledo posted some romantic clicks alongside his wife, Camila Queiroz, and declared himself for the beloved

Klebber Toledo (35) delighted fans by posting a sequence of photos next to his wife, Camila Queiroz (28).

In the images shared on the Instagram feed this Thursday, 6th night, the couple appears on the beach in a romantic mood, and the actor took advantage of the publication to declare himself to the beloved.

“Take time to enjoy those who are always by your side… Soul, body and heart need this affection. I love you, mor”, wrote Klebber in the caption. “That’s beautiful, that’s it. I love you mor”, Camila commented, returning the declaration of love.

The photos by Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz received a lot of praise from internet users. “couple I adore”, said a follower. “Beautiful couple! Much love to you guys”, wrote another. “What a beautiful couple. May God bless your love”, commented a fan.

– In Pipa, Camila Queiroz opens an idyllic holiday photo album with Klebber Toledo

Klebber Toledo appears shirtless during motorboat ride

Actor Klebber Toledo drove fans crazy by sharing some records of his vacation trip along the coast of Rio Grande do Norte. Last Tuesday, 4, actress Camila Queiroz’s husband appeared shirtless during a boat ride and impressed with his good shape.

Check out the romantic clicks of Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz:





Last accessed: 07 Jan 2022 – 10:42:17 (408120).