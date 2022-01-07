Konami launches NFTS celebrating 35 years of Castlevania

The first collection brings 14 selected images and will be auctioned on January 12th

As a way to celebrate 35 years of the series Castlevania, Konami started sales of a new series of NFTs inspired by the franchise. baptized as Konami Memorial NFT, the collection consists of 14 images ranging from official posters to gifs that show the initial moments of some of the adventures.

The Japanese company claims that the initiative is aimed at allow fans to purchase a collection of scenes straight from their main titles and “preserve them for several years”. The company makes it clear that by acquiring an NFT, the buyer does not gain any copyright or patent rights over the associated games.

The Castlevania-inspired collection has game-inspired items like Vampire Killer, Simon’s Quest, Dracula’s Curse and Circle of the Moon, leaving aside some of the most recent chapters in the series. This includes the popular Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which was left out of the initial collection offered by the developer.

Konami to expand collection of NFTs

According to the company, each NFT will have a single copy, which should enhance the collectible look of each image offered.. The auction of the pieces will start on January 12th through the OpenSea website, which accepts bids through popular portfolios such as MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, WalletConnect and Fortmatic, among others — bids can be placed until the 14th of the same month.



– Continues after advertising –

At the website dedicated to the initiative, Konami implies that this will be just the first among many collections it should offer in the coming years. Buyers will offer the opportunity to have their chosen nicknames displayed on their official website between February and December 2022 (period which can be extended at any time).

The company also reserves to remove this privilege from anyone who uses identities deemed offensive or who has resold their NFT to another person. The auction is restricted to adults of legal age and will not offer any form of refund.. The Japanese company also warns that it may, at a future time, sell NFTs similar to the titles that are part of the first collection.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer