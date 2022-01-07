Lara blames herself for having sex with ‘brother-in-law’ and turns her bed into a wake · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will face a rollercoaster of feelings when going to bed with her ex-fiancé in Um Lugar ao Sol. Deceived by the executive, she will cry and feel bad after having sex with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond). The cook will blame herself for not having resisted the temptation to have sex with her supposed brother-in-law in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo. Bastard, the usurper will try to console you, but he’ll keep up the charade.

Closer and closer to the director of the Redentor supermarket chain, Mateus’s wife (Danton Mello) will even try to resist in the next few chapters, but will end up in bed with the faker. Then she will not bear the anguish and will let the tears fall from her eyes.

In the middle of the crying, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will not understand anything. “What is it?” he will ask. “It’s just that… It’s difficult for me because a lot comes back”, confesses the cook. Still in the emotion of the post-sex, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will demand an oath from his lover: “Promise that we won’t give up?”.

“I promise. Of course not, it’s just that I feel guilty, I guess… I know wherever he is, he wants me to be okay, he wants me to move on, but… It’s not something rational,” says Lara, not knowing that it is Christian who is beside her.

Without scruples, the usurper will join the old girlfriend’s bandwagon. “Precisely. It’s not rational to give up what we’ve just lived together. This speaks for more than anything. It’s our connection that’s saying,” will fire Christian, in “trash boy” style.

Um Lugar ao Sol is the debut of Lícia Manzo at 9 pm on Globo. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. In its place, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal.

