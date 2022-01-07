Leading Employment Indicator Falls to Lowest Level in Eight Months – News

The IAEmp (Background Employment Indicator) dropped 1.2 points in December. With the second consecutive fall, the indicator closed 2021 at 81.8 points, the lowest level since April.

The data, released this Thursday (6) by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), also point to a drop of 1.7 point in the indicator in the quarter ended in December, to 84 points.

For Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics), the deterioration of the IAEmp confirms the negative trend for the Brazilian labor market that began in recent months.

“The economic slowdown at the end of 2021, observed in the main sectors, seems to be the main factor for this result, since the pandemic, at this moment, seems to be under control”, he assesses.

“For the first months of 2022, it is difficult to envision a very favorable scenario for the labor market, considering the fragile macroeconomic environment that should persist in the short term”, adds Tobler.

In December, five of the seven components of the IAEmp contributed negatively to the result. The highlights were the indicators for the Current Situation of Industry Businesses, which dropped 7 points at the margin, and the Trends for Services Businesses, which dropped 3 points, also at the margin.

The two components that rose were indicators of the Current Situation of Business in Services and the Forecasted Employment in Industry, with variations of 2.5 and 2.2 points, respectively.