Leila Pereira decides on striker requested by Abel Ferreira I Bolavip Brazil

It is worth noting that the center forward position was the one that Abel left as his main wish for the club in 2022

Palmeiras continues to look for names in the market to strengthen itself, aiming for the 2022 season. This year, the team from São Paulo will compete in the Club World Cup, in February, from the 3rd to the 12th, in the United Arab Emirates. The fans’ expectation is that reinforcements arrive for the competition dispute.

Regarding reinforcements, according to press reports, one of the main requests made by coach Abel Ferreira is a striker. The Portuguese commander wants a “9 shirt” that is enough to be the top scorer and goalkeeper for Alviverde Paulista. Taty Castellanos and Yuri Alberto are the main names speculated in Verdão.

However, according to the calculation carried out by the website fans.com , Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, would have made a decision on one of these names. Colorado would be willing to negotiate the attacker for R$ 20 million euros (approximately R$ 128 million at the current price).

According to the publication of the fans.com , this high amount would have removed Alviverde Paulista from the negotiation and, at the time, Yuri Alberto was “left out” by the Verdão board and is not one of the focuses to reinforce Palestra in 2022. With this, the club remains in the market in search for a center forward.

It is noteworthy that the team hired Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo and highlight of the campaign in Serie B, which culminated in Glorioso’s access to the position. But, the fans continue in the search for a center forward who is enough to be the reference in the team led by coach Abel Ferreira.