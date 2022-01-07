Lenovo Announces Four New Legion Gamer Notebooks at CES 2022

Models are equipped with Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU

THE Lenovo announced new notebook models from the Legion line during CES 2022. The line has models equipped with Intel Alder Lake CPUs and AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs, plus dedicated graphics NVIDIA RTX 30. There are four different notebooks with 15 and 16 inch screens and design, I would say, simple and minimalist.

The new Lenovo Legion 5 notebook lineup features two Pro models and two “non-Pro” models. The Pro models, Legion 5i Pro and Legion 5 Pro, offer 16.7″ IPS screens with 16:10 aspect ratio and resolution WQHD+ (2960×1600) and update rate of 240Hz. According to Lenovo, these notebooks are the first in the world to offer this display set. The screens also have a response time of 3ms, HDR400 and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

Regarding hardware, both models are equipped with memories DDR5-4800 and up to 1TB of SSD PCIe 4.0. It is possible to choose between Intel Core i9-12900H (Legion 5i Pro) and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (Legion 5 Pro). Regarding a dedicated GPU, both notebooks offer a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, all powered by batteries with a capacity of 80Whr. Lenovo guarantees that batteries recharge from zero to 80% in 30 minutes with its charging technology.



According to the announcement, the Legion 5i Pro and Legion 5 Pro are equipped with a copper block and five copper heatpipes, which pass through the CPU and GPU chips, as well as 40% thinner fans than the previous generation, ensuring a slimmer system silent. The notebooks will be available in white and gray.

The other two “simple” models, Lenovo Legion 5 and Legion 5i, will have 15.7-inch screens, also IPS, but with a resolution of 2560×1440, with 16:9 format, plus image refresh rate of 165Hz and maximum brightness of 300 nits.

The Legion 5i comes equipped with a Intel Core i7-12700H, the Legion 5 model will offer Ryzen 7 6800H APU. This segment offers a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3060. Non-Pro models are thinner and allow up to 180-degree opening. All models have USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E antennas, Ethernet and HDMI ports.



Lenovo Legion 5 series notebooks start arriving in February with the lowest price of $1,129.99 for the Legion 5i model up to $1,569.99 for the Legion 5i Pro.

