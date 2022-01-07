Leo is seen being carried in her lap by a woman after terrorizing neighbors; video

In the first week of January, an act of bravery took over the internet and the Sabahiya region, in Kuwait, an Arab country in the Persian Gulf.

A lion raised as a domestic animal ended up running away from his home. The incident caused panic in the population: the wild animal was wandering through the busy streets and scaring the villagers, when a young woman appeared and picked it up to carry it away.

The young girl is carrying the wild animal. (Photo: Reproduction/ Tik Tok @DylanBurns1776)

Despite being a young animal, the animal is extremely large, but its size did not prevent the young woman from fulfilling her mission and, when she saw it, she grabbed it immediately.

While the lion vainly tries to escape from the girl’s arms, she goes down the street with the wild mammal in her lap.

According to local sources, the environmental police had been called in to capture the animal, but the young woman arrived first and performed the service.

Witness reports state that the girl and the father are the owners of the animal, hence the confidence and ease in holding the lion.

The lion is trying to escape from the young woman’s lap. (Photo: Reproduction/ Tik Tok @DylanBurns1776)

But this is not an isolated case, according to the Mirror website, a similar case happened in 2013, when a lion was spotted roaming the streets, but this time the animal was lured behind a police car, being pulled inside. for everyone’s safety.

At the time of the incident, many photos were taken while the pussy was in the car, in the back seat.

Although the Arab continent has banned the domestication of wild animals, many millionaires maintain the ‘tradition’.

Owning cheetahs, tigers and lions is a sign of status among the wealthy in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

What do you think of the young woman’s attitude? I would wait for the police to arrive. Check out the video: