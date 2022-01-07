Little dog guides police to owner injured in pickup truck accident | pets

On Monday (3), she was caught by police running on an interstate bridge between the states of Vermont and New Hampshire, in the United States, at around 10 pm.

Little dog guides police to owner injured by accident in the United States

The officers tried to catch her, but Tinsley ran too fast and guided the officers to a damaged guardrail on the side of the road.

When they got there, the police saw an overturned pickup truck and two unconscious men, who had been thrown out of the vehicle.

Images show Tinsley on the bridge — Photo: Reproduction/Lebanon Police Department

One of them was Cam Laundry, owner of Tinsley. “She’s my little guardian angel. It’s a miracle she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did,” Cam told American TV after the accident.

The dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but was not injured.

According to city paramedics, quick help was essential so the two men could safely treat their injuries.

The truck Tinsley and the owner were in was destroyed. — Photo: Reproduction/nhstatepolice

“When the police went to investigate, they realized that both occupants of the truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured. Officer Sandberg and Lebanese police officers were able to quickly request medical assistance,” said New State Police Hampshire. At this time of year, the state registers negative temperatures.