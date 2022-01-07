Live cardiac arrest SBT presenter has updated health chart: ‘Awesome’

The presenter Rafael Silva, who shocked viewers when he suffered a cardiac arrest live on an SBT program, is still hospitalized, but presented a “impressive recovery“. Who revealed the state of the journalist was his replacement, Kadu Lopes, on TV Alterosa, this Wednesday (5). Also according to him, the plans are for Rafael to progress to the fourth today (6).

“He’s talking, in that way we like to see him. It’s okay, he stood up, even to go to the bathroom. He is talking to family and doctors. Everything indicates that [nesta quinta], according to the doctors, go to the bedroom“, explained Kadu.

The commander of “Alterosa Alerta” also quoted Silva’s brother, reporting the family’s excitement at the improvement. “the Giordano [Silva] He is very happy, he talked to us in a way that was quite different from what he had arrived here [após o episódio]. Thank God, in a short time, his recovery (Rafael) it’s impressive“, celebrated Lopes.

“In a short time, about 48 hours, Rafael was already talking, talking to a lot of people at the hospital. We bring this news with a heart full of hope. Everything indicates that our brother, God willing, will soon be here with us again“, completed the presenter of the SBT affiliate.

Kadu took the opportunity to clarify that doctors ruled out any relationship between the cardiac arrest Rafael suffered with the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, received by the journalist last week.

remember

The presenter Rafael Silva, from TV Alterosa, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed out live this Monday (3), during the program “Alterosa Alerta”. The journalist caused concern when he suffered a sudden illness in the air, while replacing the news anchor, Ademir Santos. The SBT affiliate in the South and Southwest of Minas Gerais spoke about the case and revealed the state of Silva.

The episode took place when Rafael introduced an article on the TV news, which talked about four human skulls having been found in a district of Ribeirão Vermelho (MG). “The Military Police was called in the Rural Area of ​​Ribeirão Vermelho. Do you know why?”, he said. But the presenter did not complete his sentence and fell to the ground. The images caused amazement among viewers. See below:

SBT presenter suffers sudden illness and faints live during TV news pic.twitter.com/9QEjdd4U5S — Televizona 📺 (@TeIevizona) January 3, 2022

In light of what happened, TV Alterosa revealed that Rafael had been rescued by SAMU, which sent him to a hospital in the city of Varginha (MG). “He was presenting the Alterosa Alerta in place of Ademir Santos and suddenly he had a sudden illness, he suffered a fall. But promptly, after a few minutes, Samu, the Fire Department, came here and helped our dear Rafael Silva to Hospital Humanitas”, explained journalist Kadu Lopes in a live on the station’s networks.

“He is currently at Hospital Humanitas, a few meters from TV Alterosa in Varginha (MG), where he is being medicated and is receiving all the care necessary for his prompt recovery. We came, on behalf of the network, to bring this information to you and soon here on our social networks and also on Jornal das 7 we will bring more details on how Rafael Silva’s health is doing”, completed Kadu.

Finally, the journalist left his wish to get well to his colleague. “We’re all rooting for our brother’s quick recovery and soon, God willing, he’ll be back in front of Jornal das 7 and with us on TV Alterosa”, concluded Lopes. Watch the full video below: