Logan Paul Spends $3.5 Million on Possible Fake Pokémon Cards

After being attacked over the internet for making a resin table using Game Boys, digital influencer Logan Paul was back in the news. This time, he spent US$3.5 million (almost R$20 million at the current price) on letters from Pokemon — and detail, they can be false.

The ex-youtuber said, in December, that he purchased a box of the 1st edition of Pokemon Trading Card. The value of US$ 3.5 million was considered, inclusive, the biggest in the history involving the card game’s boosters.

just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards ?? pic.twitter.com/rMY2bVnKV2 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

The possibility that Paul has fallen into a “trap” was first raised by the YouTube channel Rattle pokemon. Content producers made a complete dossier analyzing the trajectory of purchased items and how much they could be worth (since these are theoretically very rare items).

After the video, the website editors Pokébeach increased the analysis and made a major publication on the topic. Check out a little background on the subject below.

The investigation

The box of letters purchased by Logan Paul was already known even before reaching the influencer’s hands. The items first appeared there in March 2021 on Canadian eBay, when a user put the supposedly rare cards up for sale at auction. The story was quite weird, as the owner told several versions about the origin of the products and asked for “only” US$ 72,000.

both the Pokébeach how much the Rattle Pokemon explain that in these cases, the most common action is for the owners of rare products to take them to an auction house and especially a certification company. As such items are extremely unique, they need to pass an authenticity check.

The Canadian owner of the cards was able to sell the pieces to a person who said he had authenticated the purchase through the Baseball Card Exchange company. Despite its know-how with sports cards, the company draws attention for being completely unknown among fans of Pokemon.

Getting to Logan Paul

After the first sale of the cards, they were passed on to a second collector for the “trifle” of US$ 2.7 million. It was this man who traded the products with Logan Paul for $3.5 million.

In the hands of the influencer it was possible to notice several inconsistencies. One of them is that the code “WOC060331E”, which is on the box label, doesn’t seem to match the codes of the first editions of the Pokémon cards. This suggests that the tags are fake and were printed by someone who didn’t know this detail.

In addition to the problems with labels and barcodes, the experts’ dossier points out that the owner of Baseball Card Exchange, who authenticated, simply did not know that the first cards of Pokemon they had plastic wrap around them, for example. In an email exchange that went public, the company owner acknowledged that he doesn’t know anything about Pokemonactually.

Even the arrangement of the security seal on Logan Paul’s box was questioned, as the shipping company tends to place the seal differently.

With all this evidence and more specific ones, the experts’ conclusion is that most likely Logan Paul’s letters are not original.

And now?

Upon learning of any doubts regarding the authenticity of the letters, Logan Paul himself announced yesterday (5th) that he was going to Chicago. He’ll meet with Baseball Card Exchange to talk about the authentication process — which probably failed epic, since the authenticator at least understands about pocket monsters.

update on this: I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity to be continued… https://t.co/grLMa92JCM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 5, 2022

Logan Paul is even a regular Pokémon fan. In a fight held last year against Floyd Mayweather, the influencer reached enter the arena with a rare Charizard card in the neck. Despite enjoying the franchise, apparently Paul doesn’t understand much about how collecting, certification, authenticity works and not even that this market has suffered for years from fake cards.