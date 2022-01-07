LoL will gain Withered Rose skins, Fireworks and more

How about starting the new year with new clothes? For the lolzeiros on duty, Riot Games has already revealed some of the new skins that are on their way to their biggest success, League of Legends, complete with porcelain clothing, fireworks and more! Check out:

The Fireworks skins feature Sett, Teemo, Tristana and Diana, as you can see in the official screenshots below, plus Xin Zhao in the next tweet.

We can also check out art by Janna Rosa and Akshan Rosa de Cristal, and by Elise Rosa Withered. Interestingly, in December 2021 Riot had already launched the Crystal Rose event on the mobile game wild rift, contemplating other champions (Lux, Sona, Jarvan IV and Ezreal) with these skins.

In addition to these, some Porcelain skins are also on the way to the game, such as Amumu, Ezreal, Kindred, Lissandra and Lux, and this champion will also have the Lux Porcelain outfit Prestige Edition:

Among all these skins, which is your most desired? Let us know in the comments below!

