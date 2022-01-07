Lost mother? Paula gives a mystery clue with Flávia in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor· TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will hint that a fan theory of The More Life, The Better! it could materialize in the soap opera. Viewers believe that the businesswoman may be the mother of Flávia (Valentina Herszage), and the owner of Terrare Cosmetics will really want that to be true. She will confess to the dancer on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera that the young woman is the daughter she always wanted.

The buzz started after the two characters showed that they are very similar. In fact, the character played by Giovana Antonnelli revived this story after telling Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) that she had a daughter before her. The girl, however, died.

The relationship between Carmen’s rival (Julia Lemmertz) and the dancer also started to work out after the character played by Valentina Herszage moved in with Paula. The two are so close together that Ingrid has begun to feel jealous of her own mother.

Upset, the lived character Nina Tomsic will try to make an effort to get closer to the businesswoman. She will wear her mother’s clothes and visit the Terrare Cosmetics company.

Ingrid, however, will capture an intimate conversation between Paula and Flávia. “You are the daughter I always wanted to have!”, will comment the character played by Giovanna Antonelli.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

