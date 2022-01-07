Luciano Huck increases Domingão’s audience among the richest; see numbers· TV news

In the first four months ahead of Domingão, Luciano Huck had to face criticism and comparisons with his predecessor, Fausto Silva. Regarding audience numbers, however, Globo has nothing to complain about the former Caldeirão. The new presenter made the track’s ibope increase nationally and also attracted the interest of wealthier viewers, which has a positive impact on the advertising market.

A survey obtained by TV news and made for the station to distribute to advertising agencies and companies indicates that Domingão com Huck attracted 35 million people per program, between September and December 2021, an increase of 3 million compared to the same period in 2020.

The ibope average was 14.6 points, 0.7 more than in the “Faustão era”, while the share rose from 25.8% to 27.6% from one year to the next. The data refer to the PNT (National Television Panel), which indicates the audiences of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country.

With attractions such as the Famous Show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Lata Velha in these first four months with Huck, Domingão recorded a 21% increase in the rate of interest among the A and B classes. Having this audience is important for programs to sell their advertising quotas to companies with greater financial power.

In age groups, there was a growth of 17% among people aged 25 to 34, in addition to a 15% jump in viewers from 35 to 49. : Florianópolis (+.3.8 points), Belo Horizonte (+3.5), Recife (+1.2), Brasília (+1.1) and Porto Alegre (+1.1).

In Greater São Paulo, the main advertising market in the country, there was a drop of 0.4 point: from an average of 15.6 in the last 17 programs by Faustão in 2020, to 15.2 at the beginning of the Luciano Huck era on Sundays.

Among São Paulo, the new commander of Domingão was seen less than his predecessors (Faustão and Tiago Leifert) in comparison with the periods in which each one presented the belt last year.

In 2022, when he will complete one year on the new day of the week, the ex-Caldeirão has the mission of keeping Globo as the isolated leader of the track and with a good advantage against rivals, a legacy left by Fausto Silva and maintained by Huck in this beginning of his trajectory . In the PNT, it has 98% more ebope than SBT, second in direct confrontation, and 40% advantage against all online consumption (streaming services, YouTube…) of the track.