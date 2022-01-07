Luciano Huck leaves the canvas at Ibope with the support of the richest

In the first four months ahead of Globo’s Domingão, Luciano Huck had to face criticism and comparisons with his predecessor, Fausto Silva, Faustão. Now, Angelica’s husband has managed to gain more audience. Especially with the help of the richest, with more purchasing power.

Rich help Huck at Globo

Globo has nothing to complain about Luciano Huck with audience numbers, according to a survey published by the website Notícias da TV.

The new presenter made the track’s ibope increase nationally and even attracted the interest of wealthier viewers.

The survey indicates that the new Domingão attracted 35 million people per program, between September and December 2021, an increase of 3 million compared to the same period in 2020.

The average ibope was 14.6 points, 0.7 more than in the “Faustão era”, while the share rose from 25.8% to 27.6% from one year to the next.

These data refer to the PNT (National Television Panel), which indicates the audiences of the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country.

With attractions such as the Famous Show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Lata Velha in these first four months with Huck, Domingão recorded a 21% increase in the ibope among classes A and B.

In age groups, there was a growth of 17% among people aged 25 to 34, in addition to a 15% jump in viewers from 35 to 49. : Florianópolis (+.3.8 points), Belo Horizonte (+3.5), Recife (+1.2), Brasília (+1.1) and Porto Alegre (+1.1).

