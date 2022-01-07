Magazine Luiza, Amazon and more retailers “burn out”; discounts go up to 80%

2022 has arrived, and the main retailers in the country promise promotional actions this Friday (7) to liquidate product inventories. Keep an eye out: discounts can reach up to 80% in different categories.

These promotions already pop up in the first days of each year on a recurring basis and are tactics by retailers to free up inventory and turn the page. 2021 will certainly not be remembered.

The biggest retail date, Black Friday, had lukewarm discounts and little movement last year: the sale of electronics, for example, dropped 30%. In addition, fraud attempts grew by more than 130% compared to the previous year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Added to this scenario, the retailers’ businesses face some difficulties: after being among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa in 2021, the shares of companies, mainly with exposure to e-commerce, started the new year at a sharp drop, as did technology companies .

The assets of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which had losses of 71% in 2021, closed with losses of 2.64%, at R$ 6.25, this Thursday (6). Via (VIIA3), which collapsed 67% last year, had an even more significant drop: 4.59% (R$ 4.36) in this Thursday session.

Americanas (AMER3), which also had a strong drop of 58% in 2021, closed with an appreciation of 2.23% (R$ 29.26) this Thursday, after a fall of 4.47% (R$ 28.62) in the Eve.

Against the cloudy horizon, retailers are open for another day or, in some cases, even weeks, for new deals. THE InfoMoney List, below, the best offers among the main companies in the sector for this Friday. Check out:

Amazon

Amazon does not have specific actions for this Friday (7), but shared some discount and benefit programs that it already has in various product categories, with fast and free delivery options throughout Brazil, with discounts of up to 60%.

Among the programs the company is offering is “Programe e Save”, Amazon’s global recurring delivery program that offers replacement essential routine products. With it, the consumer chooses the quantity and frequency they want to receive their product (with delivery intervals of two weeks up to six months) and the company makes the deliveries automatically. The program also offers a 10% discount and free shipping on all recurrences.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Another option is Amazon Super, a discount program for grocery items. When adding 10 or more identical or different products to the shopping cart, the customer receives a 10% discount at checkout. For Prime members, the discount is 15% plus free shipping with no minimum purchase amount.

There’s also the Coupon Store, which offers discounts in a variety of categories including books, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more. Coupons have discounts starting at 5% and, once highlighted, are applied at checkout.

Customers can also search through the “Está Valendo” program, a store that is updated daily that brings together products close to expiration with a 40% discount. In it, it is possible to filter the products according to the proximity of the expiration date: expiration between “3 to 4 months”, “2 to 3 months” and “1 to 2 months”, allowing the customer to decide whether he will be able to use the product within the stated period. The discount is applied at checkout and participating products are flagged on the product details page.

The company also has the “Outlet” store, where customers can find products at a reduced price. Discounts range from 20% to 60% and the catalog has several categories, including beauty, home, electronics, fashion, among others. In addition, on Thursdays, “Quinta Relâmpago” takes place in the store, an event in which several products from the Outlet are on offer, bringing even more attractive prices to customers.

American

Americanas offers discounts of up to 80% and free shipping until January 10 on thousands of products from departments such as telephony, TVs, electronics, beauty, household appliances, among others, on the website, in the app and in 1,700 physical stores throughout Brazil .

The promotions period includes fast delivery, free shipping on some products and up to 50% cashback when paying with the super Ame Digital app.

Among the offers are items such as a Samsung Galaxy A32 128GB smartphone, Cadence brush dryer 4 in 1, Electrolux air conditioning 9,000BTUs in up to 10 interest-free installments, Pirelli tires with 20% cashback paying with the super Ame Digital app and 50 smart TVs ”. In physical stores, customers can find offers such as A7 Galaxy 32GB 4G Samsung tablet, PS4 Resident Evil Villag games and Nintendo Switch 32GB.

Bahia Houses

Casas Bahia, which are part of the Via group, has sales throughout Brazil with up to 70% off until January 8 in several product categories.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In São Paulo, to better serve customers during the sale, the Marginal Tietê megastore will open extended hours this Friday (7), and next Saturday (8). On Friday, the store opens at 7am and closes at 11pm. On Saturday, it opens at 8 am and closes at 10 pm.

There are promotions for appliances, electronics, furniture, housewares, tires, cleaning products, diapers, among other products. Considering products in Casas Bahia’s physical stores and marketplace, the stock reaches 34 million items, according to the company.

Buyers can pay in up to 30 interest-free installments on the Casas Bahia card and start paying for their purchases within 100 days, with the first installment only after Carnival. If preferred, the customer can also choose to pay in installments without credit card purchases with Carnê Digital.

Among the products on offer in stores, on the website and on the Casas Bahia app are: Samsung 60-inch 4K TV, 6-door cabinet with 4 drawers Demobile Castro ii, Electrolux 11 kg 110v washing machine, smartphones, 3-seater sofa Luizzi Montana retractable and reclining, household items such as fabric softeners and cleaning products, as well as notebooks and other electronics.

Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza offers discounts of up to 80% on new products and store displays. There are 19 thousand offers prepared for this Friday (7) with duration until next week while supplies last.

Called “Fantastic Sale”, the action is valid for 1,400 physical stores, for the company’s website and super app. The system “caught, took” will be valid, the one in which the consumer takes the products — which include showcase items — at the time of purchase.

Among the products that will be in the promotions are washing machines, tanks, refrigerators, stoves and housewares, as well as TVs, home items, such as pillows, and dinnerware.

Free market

Mercado Livre, which crossed a 2021 in calmer seas, with billionaire funding and record volume of gross merchandise, also prepared some actions that began this Thursday (6) and will continue until 01/20.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Discounts are up to 70% on selected products, including especially fashion and electronics items.