Magazine Luiza resumes face-to-face settlement with queue at the door and discounts of up to 80% – 01/07/2022 – Market

Magazine Luiza resumed this Friday (7) the traditional format of its annual stock burning. The event brought together a queue of customers who were waiting, before 7 am, for the opening of the chain’s megastore located in Marginal Tietê.

In addition to Magazine Luiza, large retailers such as Americanas and Tok&Stok also carry out sales with discounts of up to 80% this month.

Held 29 years ago, usually on the first Friday of the year, Magazine Luiza’s so-called “Fantastic Sale” had a restricted audience in recent years. The resumption of the event, with the gradual entry of the public and the application of alcohol gel, was made possible by the advance of vaccination in the country, according to the company.

In line outside, mechanic Wellington Aurélio, 41, was waiting with his family to enter the store to buy a TV and a refrigerator. It’s his third time in the brand’s annual sale. “I’ve been researching prices for a year. I hope the items go out of line and the January sale, because the promotions are better than on Black Friday”.

Until Sunday (9), the network offers discounts of up to 80% on approximately 25 thousand items, such as household appliances and household items. According to Magazine Luiza, TV sets can be purchased at discounts higher than those found on the last Black Friday, in November.

Retired Luciana Rodrigues Constância, 52, also went to the store looking for a new TV and refrigerator, and took advantage of the lightning promotions for pillows at R$ 10 and pressure cooker at R$ 20. “We have been researching prices for 15 days on websites different, but I think it’s safer to buy at the store,” he says.

According to the unit’s operations manager, William Augusto Lopes, the greatest demand from customers is for promotions of household appliances and electronics, items most affected by high inflation. The movement of the store in this year’s sale, which about two hours after opening still had a queue at the entrance, is similar to that registered in 2019, before the pandemic, says Lopes.

In addition to promotions in physical stores, the chain announced that its marketplace this year has a record number of partner stores that offer discounts on online purchases during the sale. There are five thousand participants with eight million offers in the three days of promotion, compared to 1450 retailers and five million items offered on the last Black Friday. According to the company, the platform currently has 120 thousand active sellers.

Retailers have a 70% to 80% discount

Casas Bahia also carries out until Saturday (8) sale with discounts of up to 70% in its stores, website and app. Items on sale range from appliances and furniture to tires and infant diapers.

The brand’s megastore on Marginal Tietê also opened at 7 am this Friday and closes at 11 pm. According to Alex Marques, regional manager of Casas Bahia, the extended hours aim to give flexibility to consumers and avoid crowding in stores.

For this year’s sale, the company is betting on a hybrid shopping experience (which mixes online and in person) and technological innovations, such as personalized customer service by more than 20,000 sellers via messaging application. “For us, there is no longer this division between physical and online and we are prepared to serve the client wherever, whenever and however he wants to”, says Marques.

Ponto, formerly known as Ponto Frio, started its Super Saldão on December 30th and should also close this Saturday. The stock-out includes physical stores and websites and discounts on products such as furniture and electronics.

At the Americanas sale, which takes place until Monday (10), customers can purchase electronics, appliances and beauty items, among other categories, with up to 80% discount, according to the company. Promotions take place on the website, application and in the 1,700 stores of the network in Brazil.

Decoration, home and construction items and housewares, among other categories, star in the sale promotions of Shoptime, the retail company of the homonymous home shopping channel. Offers reach 70% off and are valid until January 31st.

Furniture and home items from the Tok&Stok retail chain are also offered at discounts of up to 70% on a sale that takes place until January 18 on digital channels and in the brand’s 66 stores across the country.