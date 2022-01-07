Maiara and Maraisa sensualize in a show and stir the audience in Angra dos Reis

Maiara and Maraisa performed at the show to celebrate another year of Angra dos Reis

mahara (34) and marisa (34) performed at the birthday party in Angra dos Reis, last Thursday, 06, and stirred the audience with their songs and a lot of sensuality!

At a certain point during the show, Maiara gave her sister’s butt a cap and drove the fans crazy. In addition, Maraisa bet on a blue lace dress and joked: “I came as a gift for you.”

Check out:

Photos by Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Despite the heavy rain that fell last Thursday, 06, in Angra, it did not take away the discouragement of the public that filled the concert space at Praia do Anil. According to Military Police sources, around 30,000 people visited the event.



Photos by Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Joanna singer presentation

On the morning of last Thursday, 06, hours before Maiara and Maraisa’s performance, it was the singer’s turn Joanna (64) go up on the stage of the celebration after the open-air mass in honor of the Twelfth Night.



Photos by Fred Pontes/Disclosure



Photos by Fred Pontes/Disclosure

The celebration of another year of the city was organized by the producer Andrei Lara, who is now the mayor’s Secretary of Culture for Angra dos Reis Fernando Jordan, who is in his fourth term. In addition to Maiara and Maraisa, the schedule continues with big names, such as Joanna, Joe Felipe, Jota Quest and Dilsinho.





Last accessed: 07 Jan 2022 – 12:48:40 (408135).