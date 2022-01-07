Maiara feels the presence of Marília Mendonça after experiencing a fright on a plane· TV News

Maiara thanked Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) for the legacy and the good energy left by her friend after being terrified on a plane. On Wednesday (5), a bird entered the engine of the aircraft carrying the singer and forced the pilot to land in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. Maraisa was not in the vehicle.

Hours after the crash landing, Maiara was already fine, and the sisters appeared laughing in a video shared on Instagram. “Guys, I’ll tell you, 2022 has already started with great emotions. Maiara has already started scaring us,” said Maraisa.

“I was hunting Maiara too… The news came out, and I ‘buggy’. Then, I went looking for Maiara in Stories, and she posted a churro. She had just posted a churro! All over Brazil looking for the girl and the girl puts a churros”, completed the twin.

This Thursday (6), Maiara reflected on life and said that Marília was present in all her actions. “Generous woman who will always serve as an inspiration for us! She never thought of her alone… Always thinking of everyone’s well-being! Wonderful… I miss you and how proud you are”, she wrote when announcing a fundraiser of R$ 800 thousand to a hospital.

“The events of life. With each passing day, it has shown me more that we only came to this land to do good and bring love wherever we go. […] I felt incredible energy on stage. An inexplicable love. It was beautiful!” concluded Fernando Zor’s ex.

Check out Maiara’s Instagram posts below: